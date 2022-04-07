First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Up 0.4%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14,300.00 and last traded at $14,300.00. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,250.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14,023.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13,983.08.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

