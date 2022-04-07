Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. 10,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orbsat during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

