Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. 10,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orbsat during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbsat during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

