Typhoon Network Hits Market Cap of $205,708.20 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $205,708.20 and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TYPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.