Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $2.03 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $389.19 million and approximately $990,867.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00373947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00084056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,353,396 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

