Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 1%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 305.50 ($4.01). 2,453,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,148,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50 ($4.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £859.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.79.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.