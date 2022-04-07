Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 1,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

