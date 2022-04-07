The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.49). 478,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 223,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.40 ($2.56).
Several brokerages have commented on GYM. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.46) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.80) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
