Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Up 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.02). Approximately 13,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 79,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($26.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.23) to GBX 2,315 ($30.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £869.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,808.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,975.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($106,976.39).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

