Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 580,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,194,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.
Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
