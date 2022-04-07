Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 103,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 34,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$46.10 million and a PE ratio of 620.00.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

About Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central QuÃ©bec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.