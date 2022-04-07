Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 3.1%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.23). Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.50 ($2.30).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

