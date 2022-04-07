8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $731,161.48 and $397,614.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

