BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,685.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $149,685.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.42 or 1.00194102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050632 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

