MMOCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $219,312.76 and approximately $135.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.