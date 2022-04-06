Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $17,197.61 and approximately $12.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.42 or 1.00194102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.