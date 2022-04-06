Ren Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Ren has a total market cap of $423.08 million and approximately $74.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

