Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $119.47

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $68,684.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.47 or 0.00276342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006921 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00249439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.