Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $87,949.96

Landbox (LAND) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $87,949.96 and $233.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

