8PAY Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 2% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $53,860.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

