HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($60.44) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.83 ($77.84).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €1.68 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.66 ($55.67). 900,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a one year high of €81.04 ($89.05).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.