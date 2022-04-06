Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 2,721,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

