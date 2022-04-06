RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $129.99 million and $1.44 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

