Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $39.55 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $39.55 or 0.00091325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mIAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.