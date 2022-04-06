TTC Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

