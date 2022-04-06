-$0.70 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 175,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $530.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

