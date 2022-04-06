Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $396,206.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.16 or 0.07351886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,146.94 or 0.99778300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

