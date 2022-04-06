HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA traded up $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $185.21 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

