DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

DouYu International stock remained flat at $$2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $726.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

