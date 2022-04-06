Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 1,215,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,876. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

