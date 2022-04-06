Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 4,391,884 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,391,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $159,996,334.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $152,022,613.68.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

BRK-A traded up $1,002.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517,002.00. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492,918.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $457,135.96.

Separately, Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.