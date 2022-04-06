Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,207. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

