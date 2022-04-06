LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $787,147.54 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00284306 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005890 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.13 or 0.01648817 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

