Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $215,730.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $215,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 297,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.