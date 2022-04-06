Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $215,730.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $215,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 297,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

