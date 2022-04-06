Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $404,523.57 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

