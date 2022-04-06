Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 530,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,688. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 111,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

