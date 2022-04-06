Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post $70.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

CWAN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 2,202,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,665. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

