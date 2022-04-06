Quark Tops 1-Day Volume of $189,623.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $189,623.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,000,737 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

