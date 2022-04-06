$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,794,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

