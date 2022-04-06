Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $19.33 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $19.33 million and $1.97 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.27 or 0.07328149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.49 or 0.99825551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,454,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.