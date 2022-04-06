$76.50 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.78 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $747.75 million, a P/E ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

