Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $242.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $282.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.23 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $290.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MNRL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 486,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,114. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

