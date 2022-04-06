Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 10,105,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,513,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

