PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $882,503.96

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $882,503.96 and $136.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.15 or 0.99937099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

