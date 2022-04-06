Rune Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Rune has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,095.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $83.24 or 0.00191290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

