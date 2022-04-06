Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. 699,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,600. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

