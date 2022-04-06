$878.01 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce $878.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 883,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,267. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.