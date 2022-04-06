Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $416.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.87 million to $425.68 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of TGI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 876,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

