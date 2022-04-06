Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,565. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

