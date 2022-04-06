Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $11.98 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $145.85 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00027538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.15 or 0.99937099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.