BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.76 million and $9,244.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.15 or 0.99937099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

